By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A package containing an Ultimate Chucky Good Guy doll, purchased for $550 on eBay, was reported stolen Feb. 7 following a 1:20 p.m. Jan. 31 FedEx delivery.

The victim said that while FedEx provided proof of delivery, he never received the package. After checking with his neighbors, he believes the package was stolen.