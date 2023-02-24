Driver under the influence of magic mushrooms

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 25-year-old Detroit woman was taken into custody at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 12 for Operating While Impaired after a police officer found her unconscious behind the wheel of a Kia Soul on southbound Beech Daly Road at Northline Road.

The vehicle was running and in park. Both the driver and her passenger were asleep.

After knocking on the windows to awaken the women, they unlocked the vehicle doors and the driver exited the vehicle.

She struggled to pay attention, was stumbling and failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was then arrested for Operating While Impaired, and her vehicle was impounded and towed. Her passenger was taken to the police station to await a ride home.

A search of the driver’s purse revealed a package of suspected psychoactive mushrooms.

The woman refused to consent to a blood draw, so a warrant was obtained for one and she was taken to a local hospital for it to be performed.

She was then returned to the Taylor Police Department, where she was cited for impeding traffic, for a controlled substance violation and for Operating While Impaired.