Ex-husband arrested after lying in wait 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A soon-to-be ex-husband, a 41-year-old Allen Park man, was arrested by Wyandotte police officers at 3:03 a.m. Feb. 21 after he broke into his soon-to-be ex-wife’s Wyandotte resident in the 300 block of Biddle Avenue and hid inside armed with a club.

The ex-wife called 911 when she arrived at her residence at 3 a.m. and saw that the exterior door was ajar.

Police officers found that the doorframe was damaged due to forced entry. When the officers entered the house, the ex-husband jumped out a window, and ran along the shore of the Detroit River, through residential yards, until an officer overtook him and placed him in restraints.

The man was charged with home invasion and resisting police officers. The ex-wife said he has been harassing her by leaving notes on her door and showing up uninvited at her workplace.