Fleeing driver crashes car, retreats on foot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A reckless driver in a 2017 Ford Lexus who tried to flee from police crashed his car and fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 16 near Fort Street and Goddard Road in Wyandotte.

When the man attempted to flee through a residential neighborhood, he struck an unoccupied parked car near Barberry and Rosedale streets in Southgate.

He then abandoned his vehicle and ran through residential yards, ultimately evading capture.

More than 300 grams of marijuana, three dozen Xanax pills, a scale and narcotic packaging material were recovered from his vehicle. A suspect is being sought and charges are pending.