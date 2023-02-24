Man arrested for late-night larceny

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 28-year-old Sterling Heights man was arrested at 3 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1800 block of 22nd Street for larceny from vehicles when, based on a tip from a resident, police officers came upon his vehicle idling in the middle of the street.

Officers were able to surprise the man and apprehend him, preventing a possible high-speed chase.

The car contained numerous items that appeared to have been pilfered from parked cars. Police officers subsequently found nearby vehicles that had been rummaged through. Officers also found surveillance camera footage that caught the man in the act, as well as testimony from a witness who saw the man shining flashlights into nearby vehicles.