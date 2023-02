By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 38-year-old Southgate man was taken into custody at 4:29 a.m. Feb. 15 near Fort and Oak streets, following a traffic stop for a minor moving violation, after the man’s suspicious behavior led to the discovery of fentanyl inside his vehicle.

The man, who had a suspended license and no vehicle insurance, had burnt Chore Boy and a pipe, which is used to smoke narcotics, inside his vehicle. A resultant search uncovered a plastic bag containing fentanyl.