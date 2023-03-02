Drunken driver fell asleep in parking lot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A 32-year-old Riverview man was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Feb. 21 for operating under the influence of liquor and for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, after a police officer spotted his vehicle in the parking lot of an abandoned business in the 18400 block of Fort Street, blocking the sidewalk.

The vehicle was turned off when the police officer approached the car and knocked on the window. The man, who was startled, indicated that he had had a demanding week and was headed home.

The man supplied his driver’s license and vehicle registration. His eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He denied drinking earlier, but an open bottle of Bud Light was visible inside the vehicle.

The man consented to standardized field sobriety tests, which he had difficulty completing. He then refused to submit to a preliminary breath test and was arrested for operating while impaired, while his vehicle was impounded and towed. He was also charged with a civil infraction for refusing the preliminary breath test.

When the man was taken to the Riverview police station for booking, his chemical test rights were explained a second time, and he consented to a breath test.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the limit for legally drunk in Michigan.