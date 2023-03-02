Neighbor reports problems at vacant house

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — A resident in the 800 block of Mill Street reported Feb. 13 that the side door of an unoccupied house near them was open, and water was dripping from an exterior wall of the residence.

The neighbor said they think a squatter may be sleeping in the house at night. She indicated that the house has been vacant since September.

A water department employee was summoned to turn off the water to the house, and a restoration service provider was summoned to secure the house against future break-ins.