Police check house with unsecured door

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Police officers checked a house in the 13000 block of Walnut Street that was temporarily unoccupied due to a power outage on the night of Feb. 24, when one of the residents arrived and found a door unlocked that should have been secured.

The responding officers found no signs of forced entry. They went through the entire house to see if anyone was inside. They then had a resident check the property to determine if anything was missing, and nothing was unaccounted for.

Since there was no evidence of a burglary, the residents concluded that the door might have been accidentally left unlocked.