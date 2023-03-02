Riverview K-9 units helps with Brownstown Township search

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A K-9 unit from Riverview helped Brownstown Township police officers successfully track and apprehend two men wanted in connection with a breaking and entering the morning of Feb. 20 at Autoport Michigan Ltd., 20260 King Road.

The suspects, who were initially detected on surveillance camera feed, disconnected the feed at a power supply box to subvert detection.

Sgt. Bruce Herrick and K-9 Blue picked up the scent near where the suspects had scaled a fence and entered a wooded area. They then searched along the Gudith Drain, then along a fence line, where they found a single blue work glove, which they would later match to a single glove on one of the suspects.

The search team continued to scout the area near the Gudith Drain, and spotted two men matching the suspects’ description, who were then taken into custody.