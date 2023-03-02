Wheels, rims stolen from Mercedes

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Four silver 19-inch rims, collectively valued at $1,395, and four 20-inch tires, with a total value of $1,132, were reported stolen the morning of Feb. 21 when a Mercedes was found propped up on cinderblocks in the 11000 block of Devonshire Street.

The trunk was also open, and a $1,100 pair of shoes, three shirts, collectively valued at $450, and a $30 gray bag, were missing.

The vehicle was intact at 10 p.m. the day before. There was damage to two body panels, likely due to the vehicle being hastily dropped onto cinderblocks when the tires and rims were stolen. There were no suspects.