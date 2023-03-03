Alert teacher leads resource officer to student knife

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – An alert teacher and a proactive principal are being credited with alerting a school resource officer to a suspicious situation which resulted in the confiscation of a student-possessed knife.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a Roosevelt High School teacher saw a student acting suspiciously in a restroom, and instead of ignoring their instincts, they alerted School Resource Officer Daniel Cole, who acted on the report and found an 8-inch knife in the student’s possession.

The student was removed from the high school campus and will face disciplinary procedures consistent with the district’s policies and guidelines.

Hamilton said the quick and effective results illustrate why the district has police officers in its schools and is illustrative of the work faculty members and school resource officers are doing nationwide.

“Citizens only hear about these incidents when something bad happens, which precipitates anger and criticism directed toward the schools for a lack of prevention,” he said. “However, school employees and school resource officers are routinely preventing school violence throughout our country.”