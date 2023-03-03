Ayres-Reiss joins Southgate City Council

Farrah’s retirement prompts move out of city

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Priscilla Ayres-Reiss, first runnerup in the last City Council race, joined the body March 1 following Mark Farrah’s retirement and announced plans to move out of the city.

Ayres-Reiss, who was sworn in March 1, said her priorities include public safety and bringing the community together.

“I want us to be neighborly and feel like a family within Southgate,” she said.

Ayres-Reiss, who moved to Southgate 26 years ago, is a program planning analyst for Ford Motor Co.

She said she would like residents to know that she is approachable and is there for them.

“They are number one in everything I need to do here for the city, and they can come to me at any time, with any situation,” she said.

She said that the mayor has the city on a strong path to encourage development and eliminate blight, and she looks forward to being a part of that progress.

Ayres-Reiss is married to Jason Reiss and has a son, Franklin, and twin grandchildren.

In her free time, she enjoys doing home improvement projects, traveling up north and volunteering with other Ford employees at non-profit organizations like the Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Ayres-Reiss is also an advocate for rescuing shelter pets.

“I tell people to ‘adopt, not shop,’” she said. “There are plenty of pets that need love out there, that need homes.”

Ayres-Reiss is a dog-mom to Nelson, whom she says is “a good boy” who enjoys walks.

“He’s 83 pounds of pure muscle,” she said. “But he’s a snuggle bear.”

Ayres-Reiss said she is looking forward to serving on the City Council and making an impact.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said Ayres-Reiss has been one of the hardest working non-councilmembers during the past year, attending council meetings, volunteering for city commissions and lending a hand during city cleanups.

“I look forward to her service on council,” he said.