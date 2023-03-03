Former Sacred Heart associate pastor sentenced

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The Rev. Joseph “Jack” Baker, a Catholic priest who served at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1997, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child 20 years ago.

The rape allegedly occurred at St. Mary Catholic School in Wayne in the church sacristy. The victim was a second-grade boy at the school at the time.

Judge Bridget Hathaway of Wayne County’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court sentenced Baker to three to 15 years in prison.

The judge noted that Baker had no other criminal allegations, and had numerous letters of support.

Baker’s attorney, Allison Kriger, said they plan to appeal.