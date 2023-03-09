Church break-in attempt reported

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The pastor of the Harvest Worship Center Church, 23233 Wick Road, reported a break-in attempt the morning of Feb. 10, with evidence left at the scene.

The pastor said the keyhole of the lock on the main door, on the west side of the building, was damaged but still locked.

He said a backpack with a lighter and a prescription pill bottle was found on the scene, and the name on the prescription label was the same as a man who had caused trouble onsite in the past. The items were taken into evidence.

The pastor said there were surveillance cameras at the parish, but he would have to have someone else retrieve the footage.