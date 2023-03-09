Commerce Center will redevelop former Taylor landfill

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – A 70-acre former landfill near I-94 and Inkster Road will be redeveloped into a multi-tenant industrial building with the support of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund.

The Metro 94 Commerce Center Redevelopment Project site, north of I-94, east of Inkster Road and south of Beverly Road, has been underutilized for decades.

The proposed 351,500-square-foot building will accommodate light manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

The site is expected to result in $40 million in total capital investment and is expected to created 185 full-time jobs.

The Taylor’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority received approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund for $1.93 million of state tax capture to be used to reimburse the site’s Brownfield-related work.

Taylor is supporting the project with $3.5 million through its local Brownfield work plan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will consider a project request for $10.7 million of tax increment financing to help support environmental eligible activities.

In addition to addressing the blight and contamination of the former landfill, the industrial space will provide space critically needed to attract new economic investment in the region, since large, move-in ready sites are in demand.

The project is expected to add $10.5 million in taxable value.

The development entity, Metro 94 Commerce Center, LLC, is an affiliate of Ashley Capital, and was created in 2022 to develop the site. Ashley Capital has a successful track record of remedying blighted properties.

Mayor Tim Woolley said the center is a great business and development opportunity for the city.

“This site has been contaminated for decades,” he said. “This new development gives us a chance to bring good development, business opportunities, additional jobs and tax base to the community while cleaning up the site properly. It is a win for everyone involved.”

Ashley Capital Vice President of Development Kyle Morton said they are looking forward to redeveloping the long-underutilized site.

“The Tax Incremental Financing support from the state and local level will allow Ashley Capital to deal with topography, geotechnical and environmental concerns due to historical unlicensed landfilling activities back in the 1950s to 1970s.”

State Rep. James DeSana (R-29th District) said he supports Brownfield redevelopment projects like the Metro 94 Commerce Center, provided that nearby residents’ concerns are taken into consideration.

“This is a great opportunity for the city of Taylor to develop a blighted piece of property,” he said. “I am happy that the city of Taylor was able to work an 85-15 percent split on the property taxes for this parcel and the Brownfield Redevelopment and remediation.”