Drunken man tries to enter wrong house

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — An intoxicated 24-year-old Carleton man was arrested at 6:09 a.m. March 5 for disorderly conduct after he tried kicking in the door of a house in the 900 block of 8th Street, where he mistakenly thought his girlfriend lived.

The man was shouting, and his vehicle alarming was blaring, which served as an unwanted early morning wakeup call for most of the neighborhood.

When he entered the enclosed porch of a nearby residence and tried to kick his way into the house through the front door, the frightened resident called 911 for help.

Police officers arrived to find the man had returned to his car, where he sat, amid vomit, with marijuana and an open container of alcohol.