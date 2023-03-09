Former Wyandotte City Hall to be redeveloped into mixed-use development

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The former City Hall, 3131 Biddle, will be rehabilitated into retail, restaurant and residential space through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund, designated in part to remove blight.

The fund’s goal is also to renovate underutilized properties to build affordable housing and create commercial spaces.

The Federal Building Redevelopment Project will add three more floors to the existing two-story building, and will create 35 apartments on the upper floors, with stores and restaurant space on the ground level. A rooftop restaurant is also planned, along with new adjacent surface parking, a new traffic right-of-way and alley improvements.

The $9.7 million capital investment will be supported by a $1.5 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program loan, which provides gap financing.

The project is being hailed as a catalyst for downtown development, increasing walkability and generating downtown economic growth.

The city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority also received Michigan Strategic Fund approval for $1.4 million in state capture for Brownfield activity reimbursement for the site.

In addition, the Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority will provide a $100,000 grant, and will approve a local tax capture, valued at $2.3 million, and a $1.242 million local Brownfield Revolving Fund Loan.

In addition, the city is actively working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Redevelopment Ready Communities program.

State Rep. Jaime Churches (D-27th District) said she was excited to see another opportunity to expand development Downriver.

“The approval of this redevelopment project will bolster our local economy, bringing new jobs and much-needed improvements to our community’s infrastructure,” she said.