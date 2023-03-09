Man sought in Taylor bank robbery

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Police are seeking information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed Citizens Bank, 23455 Eureka Road, at 10:42 a.m. March 6.

The man was described as black, 20 to 30 years old, heavy set and wearing black framed glasses. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white surgical mask, a University of Michigan sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Police Lt. Frank Canning said the man approached a teller and passed her a note, which the teller said referenced a gun and told her to give him all of her money.

He said the teller then opened her cash drawer and showed him that it was empty. The man then produced a gun and told her that “she could do better than that,” after which she produced a small amount of money.

The robber then reportedly turned to another teller and demanded money. She complied, relinquishing the money from her cash drawer.

The man exited the bank and got away in a red four-door sedan that did not have an attached license plate. He escaped with more than $2,000 and retained the original note he showed to the cashiers.