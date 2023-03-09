Michigan plate stolen in Ohio

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A Trenton man reported Feb. 17 that the Michigan license plate on his pickup was stolen and the theft most likely occurred in the parking lot of Meijer’s, 1500 E. Alexis Road in Toledo.

He said the vehicle was parked in the store lot from 6:05 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16, but he didn’t notice that the license plate was missing until 8 p.m. that night, when he was unloading items from the back of his pickup upon returning home.

The license plate was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.