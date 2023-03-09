No good deed goes unpunished

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 37-year-old Brownstown Township man who was in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital/Corewell Health – Taylor the morning of Feb. 11 had his cell phone stolen by an indigent man to whom he had just given a pair of sweat pants from his backpack after the man complained about being cold.

The victim said that after he gave the man his sweatpants, he asked the front desk attendant where the restroom was, leaving his Apple iPhone 10X on the chair next to the man. He said the man then grabbed the iPhone and ran out of the waiting room with it.

The victim said he pursued the man through a nearby wooded area, but lost sight of him. Police officers canvased the area, but were also unable to find the man.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s with long hair, wearing a green jumpsuit and his benefactor’s black sweat pants.