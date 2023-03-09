Parking lot argument escalates

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — An argument between two students Feb. 8 in the parking lot of the Dorsey School of Beauty, 23125 Ecorse Road, spilled over into a disruptive situation inside the school the next day, resulting in staff calling police officers to the scene.

A 23-year-old Van Buren Township woman, who was asked to leave the school for the day after a Feb. 9 disturbance, said the day before, on Feb. 8, a 21-year-old female student from Taylor argued with her in the parking lot and bumped her with her car. She said she sought medical treatment afterward, but did not get any X-rays because she was pregnant.

The 21-year-old Taylor woman who was accused of hitting the other woman said her vehicle was in park, and when she took her foot off the brake, her car lurched forward, but did not touch the other woman. She said the 23-year-old woman yelled at her for “almost hitting her” at the time of the occurrence.

The 23-year-old Van Buren Township woman, in turn, filed an assault charge on Feb. 10 against the 21-year-old Taylor woman at the front desk of the Taylor Police Department.