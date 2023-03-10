Dearborn police make arrest in campus surveillance incident

DEARBORN — Police arrested a 27-year-old Trenton man in connection to an incident involving illegal surveillance of a student in a restroom on the Henry Ford College campus.

John Lawrence Hodgson III was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with surveilling an unclothed person, at his arraignment in 19th District Court before Judge Sam Salamey. His bond was set at $20,000 and he is prohibited from entering any school property.

A preliminary examination against Hodgson was scheduled for 10 a.m. March 31.

Approximately 4:05 p.m. Feb. 28, a female HFC student reported that while inside the female restroom on the third floor of Building G, she confronted a white male inside a restroom stall. The man had a video recording device that was pointed toward her direction.

The student took a photograph of the man as he ran away.

Investigators gathered evidence and the Dearborn Police Special Operations Unit arrested Hodgson on March 8.

Police Chief Issa Shahin credited local media and the community with aiding in Hodgson’s arrest.

“We are grateful that members of the community recognized this individual from the photograph circulated by the media, allowing us to swiftly bring him to justice,” he said.