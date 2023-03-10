Riverview firefighters, police officer honored

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Firefighter Justin Lesniak and Police Lt. Bob Bemis were honored as the city’s firefighter and police officer of the year at the March 6 City Council meeting.

Firefighter and paramedic Damon Sutton was also honored at the meeting as he was elevated to the rank of sergeant.

Police Chief John Allen honored Bemis for his service as interim police chief and for his ongoing leadership.

“Lieutenant Bemis did a great job of keeping our personnel focused on our mission and task at hand,” he said. “Lieutenant Bemis, your professionalism, dedication, sacrifice and leadership does not go unnoticed and I want to thank you for continued service to this great city.”

Fire Chief Ron Lammers recognized Lesniak, who joined the department in April 2021, for serving as a liaison for a number of new programs that have been implemented, and for taking responsibility for EMS-related issues when his predecessor left the department.

“He has stepped up very eloquently in that regard and does a wonderful job,” Lammers said. “He monitors all of our EMS reports and goes over that and reports back and makes sure we are doing all the things that we need to do.”

Lammers also recognized Sutton for his promotion to sergeant.

Sutton has worked with the Fire Department since April 1, 2008, and when he retired from the Detroit Fire Department in October 2019, where he was a lieutenant training officer and field supervisor, he was elevated to full-time status in January 2021 with the Riverview Fire Department.

Sutton is currently the department’s chief training officer and is a state certified instructor in both fire and EMS, and he holds several other training certificates through the Michigan Fire Fighters Training Council.

“We would like to recognize Sergeant Sutton for his dedication and loyalty to the Riverview Fire Department and the citizens of this great community,” Lammers said.