Drunken driver crashes

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken 32-year-old Taylor man who disregarded a yield sign on southbound 17th Street at Walnut Street was arrested the afternoon of March 9 when he struck a sober driver headed eastbound on Walnut Street, catapulting both vehicles off the road and into the front yards of nearby houses.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged, but the drivers escaped serious injury.

A preliminary breath-test of the at-fault driver determined that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. In addition, he was wearing a GPS tether, indicating that he was either out on bond or on probation.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated, second offense.