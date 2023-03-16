Heights driver struck by train in Taylor

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – A 31-year-old Dearborn Heights driver was struck by a slow-moving train at 7:42 a.m. March 15 when he was westbound on Northline Road, about 50 feet west of Empire Street.

He was taken by Taylor firefighters to Corewell Health Hospital in Taylor, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The railroad crossing is east of the Wayne County Community College Downriver campus.

The man said he did not see or hear the railroad crossing traffic control device. He said when he saw the oncoming southbound train, he braked, but his car slid forward into the path of the train, which struck the passenger side of his car.

His vehicle was later impounded and towed, and the man was issued a traffic citation. There were no reported injuries among the train crew.