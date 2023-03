By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 34-year-old Taylor man reported Feb. 27 that an unknown person had opened a bank account in his name at Charter One Bank and said he was currently receiving mail about a delinquent $217 account balance.

The inquiry from the bank referenced a Detroit address, as well as a Social Security number different from his own.

The victim was advised to file a police report to initiate an investigation and to clear his name.