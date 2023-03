By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A Trenton man reported the morning of Feb. 28 that identity thieves in California and North Carolina used his identity information to run up unpaid utility bills of $700 with Spectrum Charter Communications in Los Angeles and $2,681 with Duke Energy Carolinas in Durham.

He was advised to file a police report as a first step to rid himself of responsibility for the fraudulent debts.