Woman suffering mental health crisis wields knife

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following a mental health crisis the morning of March 13, during which she cut the hand of a woman with whom she was living with a knife before hiding in the basement.

The incident, which occurred at 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Hudson Street, was responded to with patience by the police officers, who were able to calm the woman, secure the knife and transport her to the hospital without the use of force.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the police officers did an amazing job.

“They realized that arresting the woman was not the correct course of action,” he said. “Instead, the chose the option that would address the underlying issue.”

Hamilton said that while police officers are trained to deal with mental health crises, it is not possible to teach empathy.

“We are so proud and grateful to have officers who have the highest degree of empathy and truly want to help others,” he said.