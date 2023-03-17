Dearborn Historical Museum offers a glimpse at its Henry Ford collection

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – While many residents of the “Hometown of Henry Ford” have a story about the famous man, often passed down through family members, few have memorabilia directly associated with the industrialist.

The Dearborn Historical Museum does have a collection of Henry Ford artifacts, and will bring them out for the public to get a closeup look from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at the McFadden-Ross House, 915 S. Brady St. Guests will even be allowed to handle some of the items.

For more information, see the museum’s Facebook page, call 313-565-3000 or go to thedhm.org.