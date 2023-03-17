Worthy: No charges in fatal shooting in Dearborn police station lobby

Shooting ruled self-defense and defense of others

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy said March 16 that no charges will be issued in the fatal shooting of a man Dec. 18 in the Dearborn police station lobby.

Ali Naji, 33, of Dearborn walked into the lobby, 16099 Michigan Ave., at 3:32 p.m. Dec. 18 and within seconds of entering pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the officer on duty and pulled the trigger. When the gun failed to fire, Naji removed the magazine and reinserted it.

The officer on duty, who was behind a bullet-resistant acrylic partition, retreated, then returned five seconds later with his own firearm. He then slid open a window and fired 17 times at Naji, killing him.

Following the incident, which occurred in 13 seconds, it was discovered that Naji’s gun had a round in the chamber and the gun’s safety was off.

Within 20 seconds of the start of the incident, other police officers arrived in the lobby, secured the scene and called for medical assistance for Naji, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A Michigan State Police investigation later discovered that Naji had stolen the gun from a local barber shop where he had once worked.

He had a history of mental illness and it is believed that the incident may be the result of a mental health episode.

More people than normal had been in the police station lobby that day, dropping off toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. No non-police personnel were in the lobby when Naji brandished the firearm.

When Worthy announced that her office will not be issuing charges in the case, she said that while it was tragic, it was clear that the police officer acted in self-defense.

“We may never know why Mr. Naji walked into the Dearborn Police Department with a loaded weapon, attempting to fire it at a police officer,” he said. “This is a clear case where the officer acted in lawful self-defense and in the defense of others.”

The family of Naji has brought a $10 million civil suit against the city of Dearborn for wrongful death, citing that no de-escalation was attempted.

Naji was a newlywed and his widow is pregnant with their child.

The City Council went into a closed session the night of March 16 to discuss the lawsuit with the city attorney.