Arrest made in January Dearborn bank robbery

DEARBORN – Police arrested a Detroit man March 20 in connection with a January robbery at Dearborn Federal Credit Union on Oakwood Boulevard.

Kevin Joseph Rodriguez, 30, was arraigned in 19th District Court before Judge Sam Salamey. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rodriguez with bank robbery, false report/threat of a bomb, and wearing a mask to commit a crime. His bond was set at $50,000.

A preliminary examination of the evidence against Rodriguez was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 7.

On Jan. 18, DFCU was robbed by a man described as wearing a bright blue Detroit Pistons hooded sweatshirt, gray winter hood, winter gloves, and a white N-95 style mask. He approached a bank teller and demanded money be placed in bags.

He informed the teller that he had a bomb and threatened to ignite it. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the scene in a silver 4-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

Investigators spent several weeks gathering evidence and ultimately identified Rodriguez in connection with the case.

“Any actions that put our community in danger will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn, and we will continue to use all available resources to bring perpetrators to justice,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.