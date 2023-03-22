Carjacking felon arrested on multiple charges

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A man who carjacked a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle Downriver the evening of March 17 was arrested after leading police from multiple agencies on a high-speed, multi-city chase, which ended when he hit a Wyandotte police vehicle with the stolen 2011 Ford Escape on I-75 in Detroit, then attempted to flee on foot.

Kenneth Davis, 30, was arraigned before Judge Elizabeth DiSanto in 27th District Court on March 20 for fleeing and eluding police, a felon in possession of ammunition, assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer, driving on a suspended license and for being a third-time habitual offender. He also was a parole absconder for armed robbery and felony firearm. He will face additional charges for the carjacking. He was issued a $1 million bond.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton praised the police officers from Wyandotte and Dearborn who apprehended Davis.

“They did what was needed to keep this community safe,” he said. “The actions by the officers from Wyandotte and Dearborn will prevent citizens from being victimized in the future by not only this criminal, but other criminals who see this and realize that running from the police is not a free pass.”