Henry Ford College hosts Courses XXIII Chefs’ Dinner April 15

DEARBORN — Henry Ford College will host the Courses XXIII Chefs’ Dinner at Fifty-One O One – HFC’s student-run restaurant in the Student & Culinary Arts Center – on at 6 p.m. April 15 to benefit student scholarships.

This year’s Chefs’ Dinner marks 50 years of hospitality education at HFC. The public is invited.

Tickets are $72 per person; $47 of each ticket is a tax-deductible donation to the HFC Hospitality Scholarship Fund.

To purchase tickets online, go to foundation.hfcc.edu/culinary-scholarship-dinner. Visa, Mastercard and Discover are accepted.

Also, checks can be sent to: HFC Foundation Office, 5101 Evergreen Road, Dearborn, MI, 48128-1495. Note in the memo section that payment is for the Courses XXIII Chefs’ Dinner. The office is on the third floor of the Welcome Center.

The schedule for the Courses XXIII Chefs’ Dinner is 6 p.m. cocktails, 6:30 p.m. dinner, and performance by the HFC Big Band after dinner.

The following entrees will be served at the Courses XXIII Chefs’ Dinner:

• Hors D’oeuvres: Assorted canapés.

• Artichokes En Vierge: Sunchoke, crosnes, Meyer lemon, Castelvetrano olive.

• Saucisson À L’ail: Cornichon, compressed stone fruit, peal onion, Dijon.

• Sauteed Halibut: Spring succotash, rue-scented onion glace.

• Braised Breast of Veal: Polenta cake, glazed vegetables, sweet garlic.

• Banana Split: Poached banana ice cream, white chocolate banana crepes, chocolate sauce, Maraschino cherries.

In addition, there will be coffee and tea service, homemade bread will be served, and beer and wine will be available to purchase for guests ages 21 and over.

Parking is free, and is available in the Campus Safety lot or adjacent faculty lots.

For questions or further information, call 313-206-5101.