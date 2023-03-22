Henry Ford College’s WHFR-FM to host annual Radiothon March 26 to April 1

DEARBORN — WHFR-FM 89.3 — Henry Ford College’s student-run, non-commercial, independent radio and Internet broadcasting station — will hold its annual pledge drive from March 26 through April 1, with a variety of special on-air events scheduled throughout the week.

This annual fundraising event — Radiothon 2023 — is WHFR’s largest fundraising effort and provides the biggest opportunity to collect much-needed independent funding to run the eclectically programmed radio station and operate at a level you expect and deserve.

There are three ways to donate to the radio station during Radiothon 2023:

1. On-Air: During the week-long on-air portion of Radiothon 2023 live DJs will be asking listeners to call in at 313-845-9676 to make tax-deductible donations via credit card or to request a self-addressed envelope.

2. Online: Log onto the WHFR-FM website and select the “Radiothon 2023” button.

3. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with a contribution at any time.

“Whether you’ve been listening since day one or are brand new to WHFR, we’re so glad you’re here,” said HFC Chair of the Department of Communication & Media and WHFR General Manager Susan McGraw. “To keep WHFR operating successfully, we need to ask for your continued support. We make this request one week each year, and we call it Radiothon. This year’s Radiothon theme is ‘Branching out farther into our community.’ We’re looking for your help to keep our efforts going strong.”

The station is offering some fun incentive items at various pledge levels in keeping with the “branching out” theme, including a stress-relieving WHFR adult coloring book with pencils that boasts a nature motif at the $60 level.

“Thanks to your past support, a new transmitter was installed last fall, along with related equipment to make WHFR’s signal stronger and clearer. This allowed us to branch out farther than ever before. Through your support, we’re pleased to serve an even wider area of our local community – as well as those listening through our internet stream worldwide. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Founded in 1985, WHFR Radio has been providing local talk and original musical programming that is rarely heard on metropolitan Detroit radio. Known for its classical programming in the overnight hours, original musical styles, and local talk, WHFR airs what most other stations won’t, McGraw said.

As a non-commercial, volunteer-staffed radio station, WHFR is not licensed to sell commercials and must rely on support from HFC and private donations to operate. Because WHFR does not receive government funding, more than 60 percent of its operating budget comes directly from donors.

“You, our generous donors, play a vital role in the continued success of WHFR,” said McGraw. “We are committed to staying true to our mission with local, independent, and eclectic programming for you. Thank you in advance for all of your support.”

For questions or more information about Radiothon 2023, contact McGraw at 313-845-9842 or [email protected]