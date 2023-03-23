Dearborn Library to host free program to ‘Discover Your Authentic Self for Career Growth’

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Library will host “Discover Your Authentic Self for Career Growth” at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

The program will be held in room M-15, on the third floor. Registration is not required.

Do you feel momentarily stalled in your career? Do you want to change careers but are unsure of where to start? Do you want to learn how to develop your professional identity in your current position? If you answered yes to any of these questions, join us for “Discover Your Authentic Self for Career Growth.”

During this interactive session, Monica Tracey, professor of Learning Design and Technology at Wayne State University and co-author of “Cultivating Professional Identity in Design: Empathy, Creativity, Collaboration, and Seven More Cross-Disciplinary Skills,” will lead a series of activities to help people rediscover their passion and find purpose and meaning in their careers.

More information can be found on the Library’s events calendar, or by calling 313-943-2330.

