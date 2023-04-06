April Arts Dearborn offers colorful opportunities

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – From a gallery hop to an outdoor mural bicycle tour, April Arts Dearborn offers residents a chance to appreciate the work of local artists and participate in hands-on activities.

“April Arts Dearborn is a celebration of all things creative and focuses on the opportunities that make the city an interesting, vibrant and colorful community,” said EmmaJean Woodyard, executive director of the non-profit Dearborn Community Fund.

She said the opportunities range from month-long gallery exhibits to one-day events, and include interactive opportunities and open studio tours, and while most of the events are free, some have a fee associated with them.

“April Arts Dearborn provides opportunities for all ages to visit, view and engage in a variety of activities while increasing appreciation and knowledge of Dearborn’s wealth of talent,” Woodyard said.

A community mural project, which was rescheduled from April 1 due to inclement weather, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 at City Hall Park, 13615 Michigan Ave. Under the supervision of resident artist Richie Blanko, attendees may add their hand print to the work, which will be on display through the end of April.

An Open Studio Hop from 1 to 5 p.m. April 15 will highlight three galleries: Artspace Studios, 13615 Michigan Ave. (with its entrance off Nagy Drive), Fishnet Studios, on the second floor of 4357 Schaefer Road, and the Fine Arts Studio on the second floor of Manno Clothing, 23810 Michigan Ave.

The route will include studio tours as well as the chance to see works in progress and to chat with the artists in residence.

For a more active approach to art, pedal your way around town to see the many outdoor murals during an April Arts Dearborn bike ride, which meets at noon April 15 at the Black Box Coffee Shop and Art Gallery, 1034 Monroe St. More information is available at bikedearborn.com. Departure is set for 12:30 p.m. for the 12-mile route, which will set a leisurely 10 mph pace.

Also, from noon to 2 p.m. April 15, the Padzieski Gallery will celebrate World Art Day during the final day of Dearborn Public Schools citywide art show with live demonstrations by high school senior artists and with a make-and-take craft station.

April Arts Dearborn events are listed at dearborncommunityfund.org and padzieskigallery.org.

The project is sponsored by the Dearborn Recreation Commission and Cultural Arts Committee and the Dearborn Community Fund and the Padzieski Gallery in partnership with the city of Dearborn.

Sponsors include the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, Keller Williams Legacy – Michael Phillips Group, Dearborn Federal Savings Bank, Ameriprise Financial-Jim Thorpe, Malek Al-Kabob and Qahwah House.