By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A traffic stop for a minor equipment violation the night of March 27, on Goddard Road near Lindbergh Street, resulted in an arrest for possession of dangerous drugs.

When approached by a police officer, the driver, a 44-year-old Wyandotte man, reportedly displayed behavior consistent with the transportation of illegal contraband. A subsequent search yielded LSD and 27 grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms.