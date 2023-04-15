Dearborn receives $2.3 million for flood recovery costs

DEARBORN — The city has received $2,370,160 from the from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for response costs related to the severe storms and flooding in June 2021, U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib announced April 14.

FEMA provides a 90 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. The eligible cost for this project is $2,633,511. The remaining 10 percent will be paid by the state of Michigan.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is an important resource for communities when an emergency occurs,” FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak said. “This grant helped fund the removal of debris that posed immediate threats to the community’s health and safety and supported the city’s efforts to protect the lives and property of residents.”

“Over the summer of 2021, Dearborn experienced severe storms that led to devastating flooding, power outages, and significant damage to homes and businesses,” said Dingell (D-6th District). “We can be sure another once-in-a-lifetime disaster will strike again. As our area experiences a growing number of severe weather events, this FEMA funding will help Dearborn build more resilient infrastructure to ensure we are better prepared for future storms.”

“We are living with the devastating effects of the climate crisis, and our residents are experiencing it first-hand,” said Tlaib (D-12th District). “The mass flooding in the summer of 2021 caused severe damage to our communities in Dearborn, flooding homes, damaging small businesses, and displacing our residents. I am proud to announce that FEMA will send $2.3 million to Dearborn to invest in climate resilience. As these severe storms become more frequent, this funding is essential in preventing future flood damage by upgrading our city’s infrastructure.”

“The city of Dearborn has done a great job with its recovery efforts,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “This federal funding will further the progress as it helps restore the city’s budget, freeing up additional resources that could be used to prevent future flood damage through mitigation efforts.”

To learn more, go to FEMA’s website.