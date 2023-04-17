Greenfield Village reopens amid summer-like weather

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The whistle of a steam locomotive heralded the opening of Greenfield Village April 14 during Member Preview Day, which was gifted with blue skies, sunshine and summer-like temperatures.

Guests wandered the village on foot and in Model T cars, in a horse drawn omnibus and by train.

Sheep grazed near the Henry Ford birthplace, while horses, whether in the pasture or pulling loads, were visible throughout the village.

During the Member Preview, guests at the Wright home were allowed into the upper level of the house to see the bedrooms, an area which is usually closed to the public.

The frozen custard stand didn’t open until 11 a.m., but when it did, a long line formed with visitors who had missed their favorite frozen fix.

The Detroit Central Farmer’s Market pavilion was a popular spot, as was the carousel and the adjacent playground.

The mood was mostly as mellow as the weather as families strolled and soaked in the sights and sunshine, pushing strollers, wagons and the occasional wheelchairs.

The weather encouraged a large turnout, which put parking at a premium, and Dearborn police officers responded about 11:15 a.m. that morning to mediate a heated dispute over a parking spot.

However, opening day was otherwise as gracious as the weather as people enjoyed an outdoor stroll through an earlier era.