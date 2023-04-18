Original Rosie the Riveter Helen Kushnir dies at 97

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – An original Rosie the Riveter, Fordson High School graduate and lifelong Dearborn resident Helen Kushnir, 97, died April 9, leaving behind family, friends and the legacy of stories she shared.

In an interview six years ago, Kushnir said that after graduating from Fordson in 1944, at the height of World War II, she went down to the former DeSoto plant at Wyoming and McGraw in Detroit, where she was hired to rivet center wing assemblies for Curtis SBC2 Hellcat Navy aircraft.

After extensive training, she was assigned to work with a rivet gun, and learned which rivets were accurate and which needed to be taken out and re-done.

“I was little,” Kushnir said. “And I got put in a corner. I could get up into the corner of the wing and rivet. Don’t ever think because you are little, you can’t do something big for your country.”

She also had to wear slacks during an era when most women wore dresses, and her mother was initially upset with her work wardrobe.

“She said ‘What’s this?’ and I said ‘Mom, I have to, because I work over a pit, and there’s men under me,’” Kushnir said.

She said they tied their hair back to keep it from getting caught in the machinery.

Kushnir said her time in the factory impacted her hearing and gave her carpal tunnel, but she was glad to be part of the war effort.

“I was 18, 19 years old, in a factory, working alongside men,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, and you had to get it right,” Kushnir said.

She said World War II opened new doors for women in the workforce.

Kushnir’s late husband, Daniel, whom she married in 1948, was a surgical technician in the Medic Corp in World War II field hospitals, serving in North Africa, Italy and Germany.

She and her husband were both active in the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary.

Kushnir also volunteered at local Veteran Administration hospitals for more than 40 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Kushnir Sr. and her son Daniel Kushnir Jr. She leaves her children Dianna Mozham, Keith Kushnir and George Kushnir. She is the grandmother of Denise Mozham, Holly Munker, Ian Kushnir, Carie Barretto and AnnMarie Scoggins; a great-grandmother to 13; and a great-great grandmother to one.

Funeral services were held April 15 at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.