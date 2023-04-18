Roosevelt senior takes third place in state Poetry Out Loud competition

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Roosevelt High School seniors Katie Cost, Michigan third place winner, and Shayla Muszynski, RHS runnerup, were honored and recited poetry selections at the April 11 Wyandotte Public Schools board meeting.

Teachers Robert Keast and Warren Baker have co-sponsored the RHS Poetry Out Loud program for 15 years, and students have claimed one of the top three spots at the state competition six times.

The RHS finals were held during January in the school auditorium. In March, Cost attended the state competition in Lansing, taking third place.

Each student performs two poems for the school level competition and three poems at the state level competition.

During the April 11 board meeting, Muszynski performed Marge Piercy’s “To Have Without Holding,” while Cost performed William E. Stafford’s “Traveling Through the Dark” and Letitia Elizabeth Landon’s “Revenge.”

For more information about the competition, go to poetryoutloud.org.