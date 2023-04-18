Southgate City Councilmember Dale Zamecki dies

Greg Kowalsky sworn in as new councilmember

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Dale Zamecki, who served on the City Council for more than 23 years and died March 28 while out of state, was remembered at the April 5 council meeting.

Election second runnerup Gregory Kowalsky was sworn in April 3 at city hall. The election first runnerup, Priscilla Ayres-Reiss, was sworn in March 1 after City Councilmember Mark Farrah retired and announced his plans to move out of the city.

Zamecki, 79, served on the council for more than 23 years. He was married to his wife, Gwen, who predeceased him, for 42 years. His adult children are planning a memorial service, which is tentatively planned for June.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said Zamecki’s passing will be felt throughout the community.

“The city of Southgate lost a dedicated public servant,” he said. “Dale was a proud American, and in his youth served in the United States Army.

“He also enjoyed his Polish heritage, often reciting a ‘Polish proverb’ during his official’s report at council meetings. Spoczywaj w pokoju – may he rest in peace.”

As a council member, Zamecki said he enjoyed meeting people’s residential and business needs. During the last election cycle, he said he was concerned about vacant buildings, and wanted them reopened with new businesses, to bring beautification and revenue back into the city.

Kowalsky shares Zamecki’s desire to attract business to the city.

“Having an attractive business climate draws entrepreneurs to invest in Southgate,” he said.

Kowalsky is a small business owner himself, and since 2005 has owned Allegra Marketing Print Design in Wyandotte.

He has lived in Southgate his entire life. He and his wife, Cheryll, have seven children, and they are active members of Our Lady of the Scapular Catholic Church in Wyandotte.

As an active member of Rotary International, Kowalsky was inspired by other business people who volunteered their time to humanitarian and civic causes.

“This showed me that making a sincere effort will always have benefits, whether for the good of others, or by osmosis,” he said. “You realize that there are more good people and you want to be alongside those that are striving for what is just and good.”

Kowalsky said that as a council member, he will focus on having a fiscally stable city budget and keeping Southgate a city where people will want to live and establish their homes and businesses.