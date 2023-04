By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 40-year-old Southgate man suspected of being high on heroin ran a red light on northbound Fort Street at Goddard Road at 10:39 p.m. April 6, striking a vehicle eastbound on Goddard with two adults and a juvenile.

All four people involved in the crash were injured but are expected to survive. Criminal charges are expected to be filed following the results of the at-fault driver’s blood test.