Suspicious situation leads to drug arrest

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — When a police officer stopped to check on a 31-year-old woman parked near a business in the 2000 block of Fort Street at 3 a.m. April 12, the woman reacted defiantly and began videotaping the police office.

She was found to have a fugitive arrest warrant for assault, and was found to have crystal methamphetamines, suboxone, a switch blade knife and evidence of heroin use in her vehicle. She was taken into custody for the arrest warrant and the drugs.