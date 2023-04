By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A person who rummaged through a vehicle April 11 in the 1600 block of 19th Street left behind a hypodermic needle on the driver’s seat.

A responding police officer confiscated the syringe and checked the vehicle for any other sharp objects.

The victim said the vehicle was unlocked, which allowed the thief to take several dollars in quarters from the console.