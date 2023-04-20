Woman receives multiple fraudulent credit cards

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman reported April 3 that she continues to receive multiple credit cards in the mail for which she has not applied.

She said the identity theft attempts began in 2022, and have continued periodically, with her calling the providers and canceling the accounts as soon as the cards arrive in the mail.

On April 1, the woman received two new credit cards, as well as a letter from the post office indicating that a change of address form had been filed in her name.

The victim checked her credit report and found addresses in Massachusetts and Connecticut affiliated with her name. She then initiated a freeze on her credit accounts and asked the post office to investigate the fraudulent address change.

The victim said she has not lost any money to date. She said she had no known enemies. She was given an identity theft recovery pamphlet.