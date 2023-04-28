5 Dearborn Schools educators recognized as Teachers of the Year

By KATIE HETRICK

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN — Five Dearborn Public Schools educators received Alberta Muirhead Teacher of the Year Student Choice Awards April 27.

The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 26th annual awards during a ceremony at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Students submitted more than 1,200 nominations for more than 390 DPS educators. Hundreds of teachers and district families attended the award ceremony.

Teachers who received 2023 awards were:

• Angela Fillmore, from Haigh Elementary, received the award for preschool to second-grade teacher.

• Melanie Naimi, from Howard Elementary, was recognized in the third- to fifth-grade teacher category.

• Emily Matash, who teaches at Unis Middle, received the award for middle school teacher.

• Michael Schmitt, from Dearborn High, was recognized in the high school category.

• Hala Farhat was honored in the Adult Education category.

The DACC Education Committee, chaired by Philipp Emma, sorted through all the nominations to select the award recipient in each category.

Students were able to nominate any new or veteran teacher whom they feel has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession.

Preschool through second-grade students were asked to describe how their teacher makes learning fun. Third- through fifth-grade students described how their teacher has created a classroom where learning is positive and fun. Middle school students (grades 6 through 8) explained how their teacher connects classroom learning with everyday life. Students in high school described how their teacher is preparing them to be college and career ready, specifically how the teacher motivates them to pursue a college degree, certification, trade apprenticeship, military service or job. Adult education students described the impact the teacher had on their ability to complete a degree, diploma or certificate.

“I want to again thank the Chamber of Commerce and all of the sponsors for providing the Teacher of the Year Awards,” Supt. Glenn Maleyko said. “We know we have so many hard working, dedicated teachers who deserve these awards. While we obviously cannot honor all of them with an award, we are glad to recognize those we can and to see so many nominated by our students.”