Dearborn Library to host an informational session about Medicare Hospice Benefits

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Library will host Assured Care registered nurse and community liaison Aimee Wiercioch for a presentation about “Understanding the Hospice Benefit” at 6:30 p.m. May 16 in room M15 of Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

Registration is not required.

Wiercioch will provide information on what is included with the Medicare Hospice Benefit and how hospice cares for people in the last months of life in addition to support for their loved ones.

More information can be found at dearbornlibrary.org, or by calling 313-943-2330.

