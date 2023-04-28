Green Brain Comics to host Free Comic Book Day May 6

DEARBORN — Green Brain Comics, 13936 Michigan Ave., will host a Free Comic Book Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6.

Comic book fans of all ages are invited to attend and choose three free comics from over 40 different titles, created just for the event. Attendees also can get extra Free Comic Book Day comics by participating in a canned food drive (Gleaners Community Food Bank) and a used book drive (Friends of the Library-Dearborn), and donating to the Friends for the Animals of Metro Detroit. And any guests wearing a costume will get an extra FCBD free comic as well.

Green Brain Comics will host a lineup of comic creators who will be available to meet with fans throughout the day. Bill Morrison (Disney/Simpsons/MAD Magazine) will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Jim Benton (Fann Squad/Catwad/Dear Dumb Diary) will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also included in the list of exhibiting creators are Suzanne Baumann, Tameshja Brooks, Sean Peacock, Maya Scarpa, Sketchbook Central, and Yhasmin Wilder (Detroit Zinefest).

FAMD representatives will be on site with an adoptable dog.

Hero or Villain Food Truck will be on site to sell handcrafted sandwiches from noon to 3 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring Free Comic Book Day back to Green Brain Comics,” Green Brain Comics co-owner Dan Merritt said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers and give back to the community. We hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us.”

For more information on the Free Comic Book Day celebration, go to www.greenbraincomics.com/fcbd or call 313-582-9444.